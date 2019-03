BRIDGETON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Two people were shot at an apartment complex in Bridgeton, Cumberland County Sunday night.Police were called to the NIA apartments on the 100 block of Pamphylia Avenue at 11:45 p.m.Two people with gunshot wounds were airlifted to the hospital.There is no word on the condition of the victims.So far there is no word on a suspect or motive.