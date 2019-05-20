2 people shot while sitting in car in Logan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gunman fired multiple shots at two people sitting in a car in the city's Logan section Monday, police said.
Police said the victims, both 24 years old, were shot while sitting in a car on the 5300 block of North Carlisle Street.
One victim is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest and the other victim is in stable condition.
Investigators said they found 30 shell casings at the scene.
Police have not released details on a suspect.
