2 people shot, wounded at Toronto Raptors victory parade

By ABC7.com staff
TORONTO, Canada -- Two people were shot and wounded at the victory parade in Toronto celebrating the Raptors' NBA championship, police say.

Toronto police say there were two victims wounded with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

They also said two people were in custody and two weapons were recovered.

The shooting took place as the Raptors were celebrating the team's first-ever basketball title. The shooting triggered a chaotic scene at the edge of the crowd as people ran from the shooting, but the event itself continued.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

