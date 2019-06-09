2 people with stab wounds found inside burning home in Burlington County, New Jersey, officials say

PEMBERTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Officials said a fire call led to a disturbing discovery inside a Burlington County, New Jersey home on Saturday.A fire began spreading in the back of a two-and-a-half story home on the 400 block of Dartmouth Avenue in Pemberton at around 5:30 last night.The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes but officials said two people with stab wounds were found inside.Both victims are in the hospital. There is no word on their condition.Police have not said if they are looking for a suspect.