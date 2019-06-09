2 people with stab wounds found inside burning home in Burlington County, New Jersey, officials say

PEMBERTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Officials said a fire call led to a disturbing discovery inside a Burlington County, New Jersey home on Saturday.

A fire began spreading in the back of a two-and-a-half story home on the 400 block of Dartmouth Avenue in Pemberton at around 5:30 last night.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes but officials said two people with stab wounds were found inside.

Both victims are in the hospital. There is no word on their condition.

Police have not said if they are looking for a suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jersey newsfirestabbing
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive fire destroys several businesses in Frankford
Wild crash injures 4 in West Philly
Man shot to death inside Roxborough apartment
The storied history of NJ's fallen Salem Oak Tree
Firefighters called to 30th Street Station for hazmat situation
Frankford Stops The Violence with basketball tournament
AccuWeather: Turning Cloudy
Show More
Police: Man sought for a spree of robberies in Philadelphia
Eagles player DeSean Jackson makes the most of second chances
Single ticket claims $530 million Mega Millions jackpot
Dunkin' Donuts worker in NJ tests positive for hepatitis A
Crime Fighters: Who killed Tei'Quim Williams?
More TOP STORIES News