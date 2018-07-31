2 Philadelphia officers recovering from possible contact with fentanyl

2 officers recovering after exposure to fentanyl. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 31, 2018. (WPVI)

STRAWBERRY MANSION (WPVI) --
Two Philadelphia police officers are recovering after they were possibly exposed to a dangerous synthetic opioid.

It happened near 30th and Diamond streets in the city's Strawberry Mansion section around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Police were conducting a drug investigation when authorities say the officers came into contact with fentanyl.

Both officers were rushed to Temple University Hospital but released overnight.

Police are not saying how the officers came in contact with the drug.

A stretch of Diamond Street between 29th and 30th was closed off during the investigation.

