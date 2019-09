Philadelphia police officer held under $1M bond on assault charges

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia police officers are recovering after someone hit their cruiser.Investigators say a 52-year-old man driving a Toyota Tundra drifted out of his lane and crashed into a parked cruiser.The officers were filling out paperwork when they were struck from behind Saturday night at Cheltenham and Frankford Avenues in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.The officers were not seriously injured but did go to an area hospital to get checked out.The other driver was not injured.