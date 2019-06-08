2 Philadelphia police officers injured in separate motorbike crashes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia police officers suffered minor injuries in separate motorbike crashes on Friday within blocks of one another.

The first accident happened after 6 p.m. at 5th and Luzerne streets in Hunting Park.

Police say the officer's back wheel suddenly gave out, and he was thrown from the bike.

Minutes later at 4th Street and Wyoming Avenue, another officer was hurt after the brakes on his bike suddenly gave out.

Both officers are expected to be OK.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiapolice officer injuredphilly newsdirt bikeaccident
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dunkin' Donuts worker in NJ tests positive for hepatitis A
AccuWeather: Decent June Weekend, Turns Wet Monday
Car pushed onto front lawn after crash in Delran
Water main break sends water running into North Philly basements
Man arrested in series of small explosions in Northampton County
ACCT Philly volunteers say conditions inside are deplorable
Float commemorating Stonewall Riots to be in Philly Pride Parade
Show More
Guide to the 2019 Philadelphia Pride Parade and Festival
President Trump suspends plan to impose tariffs on Mexico
'I was wrong': Officer who shot 911 caller gets 12½ years
Protesters call for more action over police officers' social media posts
US, Russia blame each other as ships nearly collide in Asia
More TOP STORIES News