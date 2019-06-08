2 Philly police officers injured in separate dirt bike accidents

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia police officers suffered minor injuries in separate dirt bike accidents Friday within blocks on one another.The first accident happened after 6 p.m. at 5th and Luzerne streets in Hunting Park.Police say the officer's back wheel suddenly gave out, and he was thrown from the bike.Minutes later at 4th Street and Wyoming Avenue, another officer was hurt after the brakes on his bike suddenly gave out.Both officers are expected to be OK.