Police search for suspects after 2 pizza delivery drivers robbed in 24 hours

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Dover, Delaware, are investigating after two pizza delivery drivers were robbed in the same neighborhood in less than 24 hours.

Authorities said the first robbery happened at about 12:40 a.m. Thursday, at the Dover East Estates Mobile Home Park. Police say the suspect punched the driver and took food.

The second robbery happened at about 10 p.m. Thursday, when two suspects assaulted and threatened a delivery driver with a knife in the same area, police said. The suspects ran away with cash and food.

Police believe both robberies are connected.

Anyone with information on either robbery is urged to call Dover police at 302-736-7130.
