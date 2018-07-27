2 plead guilty in drug ring linked to NJ radio host April Kauffman's murder

Glenn Seeler and Cheryl Pizza

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (WPVI) --
Two people have pleaded guilty in connection with a drug ring run by a New Jersey doctor and members of a motorcycle gang.

Cheryl Pizza and her ex-husband Glenn Seeler entered their pleas Wednesday to charges of conspiracy. Seeler also pleaded guilty to racketeering, and Pizza pleaded guilty to drug possession.

Authorities say the late Dr. James Kauffman wrote opioid prescriptions for Pizza, Seeler and several others. Those who received the drugs either used or sold them.

EMBED More News Videos

Husband of murdered NJ radio host found dead in cell; suicide suspected. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 4pm on January 26, 2018.



Kauffman was charged with killing his wife, who was a radio show host, as part of an alleged plot to stop her from exposing the drug ring.

He was found dead in his cell in January in an apparent suicide.

Pizza and Seeler are scheduled for sentencing Oct. 25.
EMBED More News Videos

7 people indicted in connection to Kauffman murder case. Watch this report from Action News at 4:30pm on April 4, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newstrialmurder
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon and Evening
Philly officer hurt after woman flees traffic stop on I-95 in NE Philly
Kenney: Philly not renewing data sharing agreement with ICE
Court: Probe found over 300 'predator priests' in 6 dioceses
Guilty plea beating death of NJ man left in trash can
Fmr. Del. lawmaker arrested again in domestic violence case
NJ man charged with murder in infant son's beating death
Superintendent accused of defecating on track resigns
Show More
Pa. mom receives tons of support after USPS destroys 300 ounces of breast milk
Malcolm Jenkins calls Jerry Jones a 'bully' for Cowboys' anthem policy
Police: Suspect stole 1,700 gallons of gasoline in Delaware
Police: Woman shot and killed by boyfriend in Allentown
Hersheypark, Knoebels reopen as flooding cleanup gets underway
More News