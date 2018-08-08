2 suspects sought after police detectives shot in Camden

2 police officers ambushed and shot in Camden. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 8, 2018.

By
CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police are looking for two male suspects for the shooting of two police detectives in Camden, New Jersey.

The incident occurred at Broadway and Mount Vernon around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The detectives, who were in plain clothes at the time, had been sitting at a red light in an unmarked car

"We have anywhere between 10 and 25 rounds fired at officers," said Camden County Police Chief Scott Thomson.

Sources tell Action News a male detective was shot twice in the arm, and a female detective was hit once in her hand.

One of the officers was able to return fire before the suspects fled, but police don't know if anyone else was hit.

News conference on shooting of Camden detectives on August 7, 2018.


The ATF and the FBI are helping in this investigation, searching for the suspects. There was no further description available about those men.

Investigators don't know why these detectives were attacked.

Scene of police shooting in Camden, New Jersey on August 7, 2018.



"Maybe they did know they were police officers, and that's the reason they did it. Maybe they thought they were somebody else, we'll find out as the investigation unfolds," said Chief Thomson.

Anyone with information is asked to call 856-757-7042.

The shooting occurred on National Night Out, an event to bring communities and law enforcement together.

2 police officers ambushed and shot in Camden. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 7, 2018.



------
