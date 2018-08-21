2 police officers, 2 civilians hurt in Wilmington crash

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --Two police officers and two civilians were injured in a crash on Tuesday morning in Wilmington, Delaware.
The crash happened at North Adams and West 2nd streets.
Police say a patrol unit was traveling northbound on Adams when it was hit by a civilian vehicle that was traveling westbound on 2nd.
All four of those who were injured suffered minor injuries.
Wilmington police say the accident remains under investigation.
