2 police officers, 2 civilians hurt in Wilmington crash

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Two police officers and two civilians were injured in a crash on Tuesday morning in Wilmington, Delaware.

The crash happened at North Adams and West 2nd streets.

Police say a patrol unit was traveling northbound on Adams when it was hit by a civilian vehicle that was traveling westbound on 2nd.

All four of those who were injured suffered minor injuries.

Wilmington police say the accident remains under investigation.

