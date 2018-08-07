2 police officers ambushed and shot in Camden

Two police officers have been rushed to the hospital after being shot as reported by Annie McCormick during Action News at 10 on August 7, 2018.

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Two police officers were ambushed and shot while sitting in their vehicle in Camden, New Jersey.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near Broadway and Mount Vernon Street.

Both officers were taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.

Police say 10-25 rounds were fired before the suspect fled possibly in a white van.

The officers were sitting at a red light when the suspect allegedly fired shots into the unmarked vehicle.

One officer managed to exchange fire with the suspect. It's not clear if that person was hit.

Authorities say a male detective was shot twice in the arm. A female detective was shot in the hand.

Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

------
