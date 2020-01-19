u.s. & world

2 police officers die after Hawaii shooting

HONOLULU -- Two police officers were killed in a shooting Sunday in the normally peaceful Honolulu, Hawaii's governor said in a statement.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that officers had responded to an assault call when they encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers.

"Our entire state mourns the loss of two Honolulu Police officers killed in the line of duty this morning," Governor David Ige said.



The neighborhood where the shooting occurred is at the far end of the Waikiki Beach between the Honolulu Zoo and the famed Diamond Head State Monument. The area would be packed with tourists and locals, especially on a weekend.

"It sounded like a lot of shots, or a lot of popping, loud noises going on," said Honolulu resident Peter Murray. "So hope everybody is all right. Some people got hurt today."

Some residents said they smelled smoke before hearing gunshots.

"A little bit before 10, we started smelling some smoke, we were in our condominium which is just across the street here, and we didn't think much about it, so we walked downstairs and went outside to go on down to Waikiki and obviously we started noticed all the emergency vehicles responding and then we started hearing sporadic gunshots," said resident Robert Brassfield, who also lives part time in California. "That went on for several minutes."

Officials across the state began releasing statements mourning the lost lives.

"We grieve with HPD and other first-responders who put their lives on the line to keep us safe," said Honolulu City Councilmember Kymberly Marcos Pine.

A home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside caught fire and was quickly engulfed by flames. The fire at the home has since spread to several neighboring homes and a parked police vehicle.

EMBED More News Videos

Two police officers were shot in Hawaii on Sunday and the gunman is being sought, authorities said. A home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside caught fire and was quickly engulfed by flames.



The Honolulu Fire Department was battling the blazes.

No arrests have been made.

Police have closed several streets nearby. The public has been asked to avoid the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiipolice shootingfireofficer involved shootingpolice officer shotu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Prince Harry speaks out after decision to step back from royal duties
2 more Puerto Rico officials fired after warehouse break-in
Del. shelter to receive dogs from earthquake-ravaged Puerto Rico
Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards: PHOTOS
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ man found dead on Pa. highway
Del. shelter to receive dogs from earthquake-ravaged Puerto Rico
Former Eagles coach Andy Reid returns to Super Bowl
AccuWeather: Bright, But Brisk Monday
4 people rescued from roof of burning home
2 more Puerto Rico officials fired after warehouse break-in
Cop becomes a disabled man's hero after recovering lost items
Show More
Josh Shapiro knows why he and the President share same voters
Grandfather leaned out window before toddler fell to death
Man critical after struck by car In West Philadelphia
Woman critical after shot while walking down street
Pitt student from Chester Springs struck, killed by bus
More TOP STORIES News