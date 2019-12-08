2 Philadelphia police officers, 1 civilian injured in crash in Logan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia police officers were involved in a car crash in the city's Logan section late Saturday night.It happened just before midnight on the 1500 block of Windrim Avenue.Police said a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction crossed the center line and struck the patrol car head-on.Both police officers, as well as the driver of the car, were taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment. Officials said everyone is expected to be OK.The crash remains under investigation.There is no word on any charges.