Two Philadelphia police officers, civilian, injured in crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia police officers and a woman were injured in a crash early Sunday morning.It happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of North 6th and Sedgley streets.Officials said the two officers and the female driver of the second vehicle were all taken to Temple University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.There is no word yet if the police officers were responding on a call when the collision occurred.The incident is being investigated by the Accident Investigation Unit.