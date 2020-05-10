Two Philadelphia police officers, civilian, injured in crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia police officers and a woman were injured in a crash early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of North 6th and Sedgley streets.

Officials said the two officers and the female driver of the second vehicle were all taken to Temple University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no word yet if the police officers were responding on a call when the collision occurred.

The incident is being investigated by the Accident Investigation Unit.
