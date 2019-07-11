2 pulled from manhole during Delaware County rescue operation

ALDAN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Rescue crews have pulled two people from a manhole in Aldan, Delaware County.

The call came in around 11:15 a.m. Thursday to W Rively and South Sycamore avenues.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed multiple emergency crew members working around the opening in the ground.

Initial reports said two people were not responsive inside a manhole.

Just before 12:15 p.m., crews pulled two people from the manhole. Their conditions are not known.

No further details have been released.
