2 puppies stolen from Richland Township kennel, breeder says

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In Bucks County, Richland Township, police are trying to track down two puppies, stolen from a breeding kennel last Friday.From the people who raise them, Cavalier Spaniels are some of the most docile, trusting loyal dogs you'll ever meet."They were actually originally developed to be companion pets for British royalty, King Charles II," said breeder Jonathan Smith of Quakertown.For 16 years, the Smith family has bred Cavalier Spaniels, which can sell for up to $3,500 apiece. But overnight Friday, someone came into the barn where the animals are kept and took two 7-week-old puppies that were still nursing with their mother. Puppies that are very much at risk to survive."Biggest, biggest risk here is that they will get pneumonia and within a few days, they will be gone," said breeder Candy Smith.Unfortunately, the Smiths did not have any surveillance cameras on the property and because nothing like this has ever happened, they even left the doors unlocked."We got a little bit lax in that department, but whoever did this most likely had to walk through the woods from the back in order not to be seen," said Jonathan Smith.Of course, the question is who took them? The Smiths do not believe it was their two current employees and they did advertise the dogs on their website, for the Willow Spring Kennel."One of the possibilities is, a former employee," said breeder Terry Smith."It was definitely somebody that has at least some familiarity with the breed, with potentially the market value," said Jonathan.Presently, Richland Township police have no suspects. But fearing that the puppies will not survive with the critical care they need, the Smith's are offering a reward in an undisclosed amount."No questions asked, just want the puppies back. If they're sick, they're sick but bring them back," said Candy Smith.