Police investigate 2 separate stabbing incidents near homeless encampment in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two separate stabbings near a homeless encampment in the city that occurred Sunday.The latest incident happened at 25th Street and Kelly Drive in the city's Spring Garden section Sunday night.A witness said they saw a confrontation between a driver and a man, who was pushing a shopping cart into the vehicle.The bystander ended up helping the victim until medics arrived.Police arrested a suspect nearby.Officials said the victim is in stable condition at the hospital.Earlier, around 5 p.m., a 26-year-old man was stabbed multiple times after an altercation at 22nd Street and the Parkway, police said.The man was transported to an area hospital for unknown injuries.The circumstances surrounding the fight remain unclear, but city officials stated earlier this week that they are concerned about the safety of the individuals at the encampment.Organizers have told Action News that the site serves as a two-fold protest: to continue support of the Black Lives Matter movement and to bring awareness to the city's homelessness problem.No arrests have been made in the stabbing.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.