Homeowner shoots 2 home invasion suspects, 1 fatally, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said one person is dead and a second is wounded following a home invasion in the city's Tacony section early Monday.

It happened around 4:20 a.m. on the 7100 block of Walker Street.

Investigators said the two suspects climbed into the house through a back deck window and were both shot by someone inside the house.

Police said two men broke into the woman's home and demanded money.

According to officials, the first suspect jumped out of a second floor window after he was shot. He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officials said the second suspect was shot and then taken to Nazareth Hospital by car. There is no word on his condition at this time.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident.
