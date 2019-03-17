Double shooting at alleged speakeasy in Frankford

FRANKFORD (WPVI) -- Police said two men have been wounded during a shootout inside a speakeasy in Frankford early Sunday morning.It happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Adams Avenue.Police tell Action News that an illegal speakeasy was being run inside an auto body shop.Investigators said that inside the building a 31-year-old man was shot in the left eye and the right arm and a 22-year-old man was wounded in his left side.Both victims were taken to Jefferson Frankford HospitalThere is no word on their conditions.Police said the gunmen ran from the scene.There is no word on what might have sparked the shooting.Police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage from inside the facility.