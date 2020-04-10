Philadelphia police officers involved in shootout with a woman and a man in Grays Ferry, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police officers were involved in a shootout with a man and a woman in the city's Grays Ferry section early Friday morning, officials said.The incident began around midnight on South Bailey Street near Dickinson Street.Police said officers responded to the area after receiving reports of gunshots. According to investigators, two uniformed officers entered through an alleyway after hearing there were people in a backyard in the area.The officers said they saw a man and a woman outside a home on South Bailey Street, but seconds later the woman began firing several shots at the officers.Investigators said the officers returned fire and then chased the two into a house where they were subsequently arrested."The female was shot in the thigh and male was shot in the abdomen," said Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton. "Inside, the officers did observe the female throw a silver semi-automatic handgun under the kitchen table, which was recovered. Also, inside the house was another semi-automatic handgun and a shotgun."Police said both of the officers involved in the incident were not injured.