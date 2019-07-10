2 shot in Logan; gunman at large

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man and woman in the city's Logan section late Tuesday.It happened just before midnight near 20th Street and West Godfrey Avenue.Police said the two victims were arguing with a group of others when a man who was not involved in the argument walked over and opened fire.A 19-year-old woman was shot in the knee. She is in stable condition.A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times at close range. He is in extremely critical condition.There is no word on a suspect.