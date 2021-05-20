2 shot including teenager at playground in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who opened fire on a playground, injuring a teenager and another woman on Wednesday night.

It happened near the Hancock Playground at Master and N. Mascher streets.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, a man walked onto the playground and fired five gunshots while a game of basketball was in progress and another game of kickball was underway nearby.

"We know that there was a large amount of people at this recreation center, including teenagers, juveniles, young adults and other adults that were on the property at the time," said Small.

A 35-year-old woman was shot in the back. She was rushed to the hospital where she's listed in critical condition.

A 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He is expected to survive.

Small says it's still unclear if the teenager and woman were involved in any of the recreational activities at the time of the shooting.

One of the bullets did enter a nearby residence, but luckily no one was injured.

No arrests have been made. Police believe the gunman got away in a dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

