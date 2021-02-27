Shooting outside Lehigh Valley Walmart injures 2

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10374347" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Whitehall Township Police are investigating a shooting Friday at a Lehigh County Walmart that left two people injured.

WHITEHALL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A shooting outside a Walmart in the Lehigh Valley injured two people Friday night, police said.The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 2600 block of MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township.Police said two people were shot while in the store's parking lot.Witnesses at the scene said the incident happened very suddenly."As I'm walking in, I hear like a 'boom, boom.' I thought it was a car exhaust or something," Qusai Muhasen of New Jersey said.It appeared the Walmart never closed despite the large police presence."As we were coming in the parking lot, we saw one of the Whitehall police cars come flying up the main entrance over here near T.J. Maxx and then heading towards Walmart," said Scott Dias of Upper Macungie. "Within seconds, we saw like more than five or six police cars show up."There is no word on the condition of the shooting victims.Police have not released any details on a suspect or motive.---This story has been updated to show the shooting happened outside the Walmart.