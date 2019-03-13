2 shot to death in Newport, Delaware apartment building

2 shot to death in Newport, Delaware apartment building.

NEWPORT, Del. (WPVI) -- Police are investigating two shootings deaths inside an apartment building in Newport, Delaware.

Officers were called to 106 Richards Drive in the Stonehurst Garden Apartments around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

There was no word on the identities of the two victims involved.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects and the community should not be worried.

"By no means is the community or neighbors in any type of jeopardy. Their safety is not in jeopardy at all at this time," said Master Corporal Michael Eckerd of New Castle County Police.

Detectives remained on the scene Wednesday afternoon.
