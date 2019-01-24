2 shot to death inside car in East Oak Lane

Police said two men were killed while riding inside of a car on Old York Road in East Oak Lane Thursday night.It happened around 7:40 p.m. on Old York Road and 68th Avenue.A witness said it was like the Wild West, shot after shot being fired and then a car crashed into a parked car.According to police, three men were headed east toward Broad Street in an older model Subaru when one of the men suddenly pumped as many as 25 bullets into the two other men in the car."Witnesses said we had a back seat passenger shoot the two front seat passengers, get out of the vehicle and flee eastbound on 68th," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Ray Evers.The out of control car then crashed into a parked red Charger.Police arrived shortly thereafter and transported both victims to Einstein Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.SWAT team members arrived at the scene to search for the gunman, said to be a black male in his twenties wearing a dark jacket and tan pants.Chopper 6 was overhead as police searched a nearby building for a possible suspect."We had K-9, we had our helicopters up, we had our SWAT officers... we had some scent on some articles that might have been involved in the crime," said Evers.Police said one of the victims, a 22-year-old man, was shot 19 times all over his body. The second victim, a 26-year-old man was shot six times.The search for the gunman is ongoing.------