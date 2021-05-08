Double shooting leaves man, woman wounded in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

2 shot, wounded in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left two wounded in Southwest Philadelphia.

The shooting happened Saturday just before 4 p.m. on the 2300 block of South 66th Street.

Police say a 25-year-old female was shot once in the right knee.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center listed in stable condition.

A 31-year-old man was also shot once in the left leg.

The man, whose identity also remains known, was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police, where he was listed in stable condition.

No weapons have been recovered, officials say.

There is no word on any arrests made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiacrimegun violence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Portion of Times Square in NY shut down after 3 people, including 4-year-old girl shot
I-95 north is back open in Tinicum Township, Delco after serious crash: Police
Two shot in separate shootings Saturday morning in Philadelphia: Police
Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack
Bomb kills at least 30 near girls' school in Afghan capital
Fire destroys a home in Tioga-Nicetown: Officials
AccuWeather: Clearing Overnight
Show More
Obama family dog Bo dies
Gun violence in Philadelphia increasingly targets Black women
Parents of Walter Wallace Jr. demand justice, Philly police reform
Man critically injured in East Falls hit and run; family pleads for answers
Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren dies at age 90
More TOP STORIES News