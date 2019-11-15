2 sought after stabbing outside Center City Wendy's: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing outside of a Center City Wendy's on Thursday night.It happened around 7 p.m. on the 1500 block of Chestnut Street.Police say they found the victim suffering from a stab wound to the back in the entrance to Liberty Place at 16th and Chestnut.The victim was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.No arrests have been made. Police say they are looking for a man and woman in connection with the stabbing.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.