Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who were involved in a home invasion in the Logan section of Philadelphia.Surveillance images show the two men lurking behind the apartment building in the 1000 block of Rockland Street last Wednesday around 11 p.m. The victim had gone out to get food when someone, believing the victim knew the men, let the two suspects inside."When he returns, there were two individuals inside the house that were let in the house by someone who believed, or may have believed, that they knew him," said Captain Sekou Kinebrew with the Philadelphia Police Department.When the victim returned, he was attacked."One of the offenders attacked him with what we believe is a pipe. We believe metal, but it's definitely a pipe-like instrument. Attacked him about the body, about the face, about the head. Very brutal," Kinebrew said.The suspects grabbed a small safe and ran out. You can see one of them with a sack over his back as they ran away. The victim ran after the pair but they got away."We believe if you know who these people are. If you've encountered them in the past, you may be able to identify them," said Kinebrew.Police aren't certain if the home invasion was random or if the victim was targeted. The rear entrance to the property is not obvious, so that may indicate some prior knowledge of where they were going. If you can identify the men, contact police at 215-686-TIPS.