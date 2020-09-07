Jersey Shore stabbing: Arrests made after 2 stabbed at New Jersey beach

POINT PLEASANT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people are in custody after a stabbing at the Jersey Shore Monday.The incident happened at Point Pleasant Beach in Ocean County where police responded to a fight call involving a knife on the beach in the area of 300 Boardwalk.When authorities arrived at the scene, two male victims were found with stab wounds and were immediately transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the two victims.Two male suspects are in custody at Point Pleasant Beach Police Department.Police say there is no threat to the public.Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra responded to the incident on Facebook.The investigation remains ongoing.