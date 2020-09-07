Jersey Shore stabbing: Arrests made after 2 stabbed at New Jersey beach

POINT PLEASANT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people are in custody after a stabbing at the Jersey Shore Monday.The incident happened at Point Pleasant Beach in Ocean County where police responded to a call involving a knife on the beach in the area of 300 Boardwalk.Police and witnesses say a fight broke out between two groups of people who were on the beach. At least one person pulled out a knife and attacked two other people who suffered stab wounds.When authorities arrived at the scene, two male victims were found with stab wounds and were immediately transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center.The conditions of the two victims are unknown, but our sister station WABC-TV was told that the two victims were alert when they were carried off the beach."I saw a man who was sitting on a blanket," one eyewitness said. "He was hunched over and there were people yelling and screaming for help."Another person said the violence shouldn't be happening at a family beach."People come down from all over," he said. "There should not be these type of things going on between families."Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra responded to the incident on Facebook.Police say the suspects are in custody at the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department.The investigation remains ongoing.