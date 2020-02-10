2 stabbed near popular bar in South Philadelphia, police say

DEVELOPING: At least two stabbed near 1500 block of Packer Ave. Police on scene. Section of the road has been closed.@6abc pic.twitter.com/wZu0Ol7CUu — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) February 10, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a double stabbing near a popular South Philadelphia bar on Sunday night.It happened around 10 p.m. along the 1500 block of Packer Avenue near Chickie's & Pete's.Police confirm two people were stabbed. There was no immediate word on their conditions, though word from the scene was that both survived their injuries.The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still being investigated.Witnesses said there was some kind of commotion. That's when police received a call about someone being stabbed."Somebody said they heard there was a fight outside. I came outside, it was out in the street," one witness said. "Then I look over at 15th and Packer, at the sign - at the 15th Street sign across the street - and I saw a guy double over."No arrests have been made. Police will be searching for surveillance video of the incident on Monday.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.