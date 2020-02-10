2 stabbed near bar in South Philadelphia, police say

It happened around 10 p.m. along the 1500 block of Packer Avenue near Chickie's & Pete's.
Police confirm two people were stabbed. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims.
DEVELOPING: At least two stabbed near 1500 block of Packer Ave. Police on scene. Section of the road has been closed.@6abc pic.twitter.com/wZu0Ol7CUu— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) February 10, 2020
The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still being investigated.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.