2 stabbed near bar in South Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a double stabbing near a popular South Philadelphia bar on Sunday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. along the 1500 block of Packer Avenue near Chickie's & Pete's.

Police confirm two people were stabbed. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims.



The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still being investigated.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
