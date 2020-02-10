2 stabbed near bar in South Philadelphia, police say

DEVELOPING: At least two stabbed near 1500 block of Packer Ave. Police on scene. Section of the road has been closed.@6abc pic.twitter.com/wZu0Ol7CUu — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) February 10, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a double stabbing near a popular South Philadelphia bar on Sunday night.It happened around 10 p.m. along the 1500 block of Packer Avenue near Chickie's & Pete's.Police confirm two people were stabbed. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims.The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still being investigated.