PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said two Temple University students were injured during a fight at an off-campus party Saturday night.
It happened Saturday night on the 1600 block of Diamond Street.
An argument broke out between several Temple Students and others who were not students. Police said the argument then escalated into a fight.
Officials said the injured students were taken to Temple University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said no arrests have been made at this time.
Two students injured after fight near Temple University
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News