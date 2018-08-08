EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3907483" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> News conference on shooting of Camden detectives on August 7, 2018.

Police are looking for two male suspects for the shooting of two police detectives in Camden, New Jersey.The incident occurred at Broadway and Mount Vernon around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The detectives, who were in plain clothes at the time, had been sitting at a red light in an unmarked car"We have anywhere between 10 and 25 rounds fired at officers," said Camden County Police Chief Scott Thomson.Sources tell Action News a male detective was shot twice in the arm, and a female detective was hit once in her hand.One of the officers was able to return fire before the suspects fled, but police don't know if anyone else was hit.The ATF and the FBI are helping in this investigation, searching for the suspects. There was no further description available about those men.Investigators don't know why these detectives were attacked."Maybe they did know they were police officers, and that's the reason they did it. Maybe they thought they were somebody else, we'll find out as the investigation unfolds," said Chief Thomson.Anyone with information is asked to callThe shooting occurred on National Night Out, an event to bring communities and law enforcement together.------