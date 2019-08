EMBED >More News Videos Suspects sought for explosion at Philly gas station. See raw video of the incident on July 29, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two suspects responsible for an explosion at a Mayfair gas station.Surveillance video released by police on Friday morning shows the July 19 blast.According to investigators, the two males were causing a disturbance shortly before midnight.As they were leaving, one suspect held the door open while the other threw an incendiary device inside.Surveillance cameras both inside and outside the store shows the blast and resulting fire.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.