2 suspects sought for Feltonville home invasion

FELTONVILLE (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are looking for two men responsible for an armed home invasion and robbery in the Feltonville section.

Surveillance video from the incident on April 21 shows the men scoping out a home in the 4600 block of Boudinot Street around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the two men went inside through a back door and pointed a gun at the two women inside.

The victims gave the men a purse, a cell phone and $200 before the suspects left.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsrobberyhome invasionNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News