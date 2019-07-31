2 suspects sought for home invasion in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wednesday, police released video of two suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion in North Philadelphia.

It happened on July 21, on the 1400 block of Diamond Street.

Police say the victim heard a knock on her door and when she answered, a man asked if she ordered pizza.

He then pushed his way inside and pointed a knife at her.

A second suspect then appeared and the victim started to scream.

A witness heard what was happening and approached them.

The suspects were then scared off and fled without taking anything.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Flooding Downpours and Storms Today
Quick-hitting storm brings down trees, knocks out power
Police: 9-year-old boy drowned while on camp trip at N.J. water park
Trio steals $15K in Apple products from NJ Target, police say
Hours-old newborn baby found abandoned in Upper Darby, Pa.
Police: Can you help identify a murder suspect
PennDOT to roll out gender-neutral driver's license option
Show More
Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart surrenders
Police: Man sought for attempted robbery and assault of a woman
Wolf seeks new approach to helping 'vulnerable populations'
Nevada School district implements non-gender restrooms
Officer charged with having inappropriate relationship with student
More TOP STORIES News