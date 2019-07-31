2 suspects sought for home invasion in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wednesday, police released video of two suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion in North Philadelphia.
It happened on July 21, on the 1400 block of Diamond Street.
Police say the victim heard a knock on her door and when she answered, a man asked if she ordered pizza.
He then pushed his way inside and pointed a knife at her.
A second suspect then appeared and the victim started to scream.
A witness heard what was happening and approached them.
The suspects were then scared off and fled without taking anything.
