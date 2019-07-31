2 suspects sought for home invasion in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wednesday, police released video of two suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion in North Philadelphia.It happened on July 21, on the 1400 block of Diamond Street.Police say the victim heard a knock on her door and when she answered, a man asked if she ordered pizza.He then pushed his way inside and pointed a knife at her.A second suspect then appeared and the victim started to scream.A witness heard what was happening and approached them.The suspects were then scared off and fled without taking anything.