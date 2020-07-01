2 swimmers missing at Murderkill River in Kent County, Delaware

SOUTH BOWERS, Delaware (WPVI) -- Crews will resume the search Wednesday for two missing swimmers in Kent County, Delaware.

The Delaware State Police responded just before 3 p.m. Tuesday to the Murderkill River in South Bowers.

Once at the scene, troopers learned four people - a 21-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, all from Philadelphia, along with a 20-year-old man from Tennessee - entered the water to go swimming when they were pulled away from the shore by strong currents.

Police said a person who was onshore saw the incident, entered the water, and rescued one of the swimmers. The person then went in the water again and took another swimmer safely back to shore.

Multiple police, fire, maritime, and EMS agencies responded to the scene and conducted search and rescue operations for the two remaining swimmers.

The search efforts were suspended for the night at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police have not released the names of the missing swimmers.
