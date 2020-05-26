Teen cousins thinking they heard fireworks were shot in Logan, police said

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said two teen cousins were shot in the city's Logan section early Sunday.It happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of 18th and Belfield streets.Investigators said a 14-year-old girl was wounded in the hand and an 18-year-old man was hit in the foot.Both ran to 18th and Rockland streets after the shooting, where a relative was able to get them to Einstein Medical Center for treatment. Both are listed in stable condition.The teens said at first they thought the gunfire was the sound of fireworks going off. Police said it is not clear if the pair was targeted or if they were random victims.No arrests have been made at this time.