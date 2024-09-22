2 teens arrested in connection with shooting incident near Delaware State University

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested by Delaware State University police in connection with a shooting incident earlier this month.

It happened near a university apartment complex known as Courtyards on September 7 just after 10:30 p.m.

Officers said they responded to the apartments for reports of a shooting. At the scene, several vehicles and buildings had been shot at.

No injuries were reported, investigators say.

Authorities later identified Tyrone Harrell, 18, and a 15-year-old male, both from Dover, as the alleged shooters in this incident.

Harrell was a registered student at Delaware State University but has since been expelled, according to police.

The 15-year-old has no known connection with the university.

Harrell was arrested on September 9 without incident, according to police.

Police say the 15-year-old was taken into custody on September 20.

Authorities reportedly found a polymer 80 .40 caliber handgun with a loaded 30-round magazine at that time.

Both suspects were charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless endangerment, and other related offenses.