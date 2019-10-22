2 teens assaulted in separate, similar incidents after exiting a SEPTA bus in Northeast Philadelphia; police seek suspect

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said two teens were attacked and assaulted on separate occasions after exiting a SEPTA bus at the same intersection in Northeast Philadelphia, and now they are searching for the man they believe is responsible for both attacks.The first incident took place around 12:15 a.m. on October 15 on the 1200 block of Levick Street.Police said an 18-year-old woman exited a SEPTA bus at the corner of Levick Street and Bustleton Avenue and began to walk down Levick Street when an unknown man started following her and approached her from behind,According to investigators, the man led her a rear driveway on the 1200 block Elbridge Street where he sexually assaulted her, stole her phone and then ran away.The second incident took place around 10:30 p.m. on October 21 near the same intersection at Levick Street and Bustleton Avenue.According to police, a 16-year-old girl had just exited a SEPTA bus when an unknown man approached her from behind and pulled her jacket up over her face.Investigators said the man then pulled the teen into an alleyway while telling her not to make any noise and then sexually assaulted her. Officials said the man then took the girl's phone and ran off in an unknown direction.Police described the suspect in question as a black man with a dark complexion and large build, approximately 5' 8" tall and between 20-25 years of age. He was said to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the first incident and wearing gray sweatpants, white socks and black slides during the time of the second incident.Authorities caution anyone who encounters this person to not to attempt to approach them, but rather call 911 immediately.If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, you are asked to contact Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3264 and ask for Det. Price (#9255) or Det. Enriquez (#9248).