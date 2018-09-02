2 teens caught on surveillance video sought for vandalizing a Gloucester County school

Police in Woolwich, Gloucester County are asking for help identifying two teens captured on surveillance video vandalizing a school with hatred.Police say the teens spray painted homophobic slurs and curses on the back brick wall of Kingsway Regional Middle School on August 24.Video shows one of the suspects is wearing a black mask, the other has a white Halloween mask on. They are wearing low-top Vans footwear.Authorities say the suspects, between the ages of 15 and 19, have ties to the district, although they did not say how.------