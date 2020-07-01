crime

15-year-old, 17-year-old charged with murder in death of Camden homeless man

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two teens are being charged with murder in the death of a homeless man last week in Camden County, New Jersey.

Authorities say the body of 63-year-old Bobby J. Hill Jr. was found near the 1100 block of Kaighn Ave. shortly after midnight on June 25 in Camden.

The medical examiner said Hill died of blunt force trauma after being beaten to death.

Investigators say surveillance footage shows two teens entering the alleyway with Hill. Several minutes later, they were filmed leaving the area without Hill.

Further investigation revealed that Hill's body was captured on one of the teen's cellphones.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl are facing charges of first-degree murder.
