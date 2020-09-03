Quadruple shooting leaves 2 teens dead in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A quadruple shooting left two teens dead and two others injured in Philadelphia's Point Breeze section on Wednesday night.It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Moore Street.According to Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, three gunmen walked up on foot and started opening fire. Roughly 23 shell casings were found at the scene.Police say two 17-year-old males were shot multiple times throughout the body. They were rushed to an area hospital where they later died.A 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male also suffered gunshot wounds. Both were transported to an area hospital by a private vehicle."Quite frankly it's rare, but I'm at a loss for words. The good news here is that we have a lot of video evidence and hopefully we can do everything we can to retrace this," said Outlaw.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.