Two 15-year-olds gunned down playing basketball in Chester: Police

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two teenagers are dead after they were gunned down on the basketball court in Chester, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Broomall Street.

Police tell Action News that two 15-year-olds were killed while playing basketball.

Authorities have not identified the victims or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
