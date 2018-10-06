2 teens hospitalized following shooting in Juniata

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that's left two teenagers hospitalized.One teen was injured so severely, he may be paralyzed.It happened in an alley just off the 3900 block of Glendale Avenue in the city's Juniata section around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.Police tell Action News that the victims are both 18-year-old boys.One suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, back, and groin.He underwent surgery, and is in critical condition.The other boy was shot in the arm, and is in stable condition.------