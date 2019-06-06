Police: 2 teens injured after shooting at SEPTA's City Hall station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting at SEPTA's City Hall station left two teens injured on Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m when shots rang out on the train.

"A male pulled a gun and began shooting," SEPTA Police Chief Tom Nestel.

Police say an 16 and 18-year-old were both shot. Both teens were transported to the hospital with non-life threating injuries.

Police arrested the suspect along the 100 block of North Broad Street.

It's unclear at this time what sparked the gunfire.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
