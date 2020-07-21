2 teens injured, man killed in Southwest Philadelphia triple shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police were investigating a triple shooting Monday night that injured two teenagers and killed a man.
According to police, the shooting happened at about 10 p.m., near the intersection of 51st Street and Chester Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.
Police said a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old were injured. A 21-year-old man was killed.
No arrests have been made.
